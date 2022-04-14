By Trend

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin held a phone conversation on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The two ministers discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation, regional security issues and outlined the prospects for further cooperation.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the organization of events at high and the highest levels in the near future, including bilateral meetings of the competent bodies of the parties.

Kazakbaev and Mukhriddin agreed on the need to continue work on confidence-building measures in the area of the state borders and on the description of the remaining sections of the state border.

In addition, they exchanged views on upcoming foreign policy events within the framework of the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, as well as the planned high-level meeting in Bishkek "30 years of cooperation of Central Asia-OSCE”.

The foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to keep in constant touch to discuss issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation.

