Israel, Greece and Cyprus will continue to cooperate on natural gas projects, including exporting gas to Europe, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Lapid made the remarks after holding a trilateral meeting in the Greek capital Athens with Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Cyprus' Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Lapid's office said in a statement.

The Israeli top diplomat said the war in Ukraine is changing the structure of the European and Middle Eastern energy markets. "There are risks here, but there are also opportunities which we must examine together," he was quoted as saying.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus are "examining additional economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the energy market," Lapid said.

The three states are also looking at ways to cooperate in a series of fields, first and foremost in regional security, to fight "terrorism in the region," he said.

