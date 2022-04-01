By Trend

Air Arabia, an Emirati low-cost airline, will resume flights to Georgia on July 16, 2022, Trend reports via Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports (TAV Georgia).

According to the source, the airline will operate flights on Abu Dhabi - Tbilisi - Abu Dhabi route three times a week.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia launched its first flight to Tbilisi International Airport in July 2021.

According to the United Airports of Georgia, due to the epidemiological situation, border restrictions and sanitary requirements vary by state. Citizens are urged to be cautious when planning a trip, to be aware of the border and sanitary regulations by the country, notifications from the airline, and statements posted on official sources.

