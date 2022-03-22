By Trend

Formats of compromises in Ukraine–Russia negotiations will be decided on an all-Ukrainian referendum, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian, British, and Czech broadcasters, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"NATO does not grant membership to Ukraine as the Alliance members are afraid of Russia", Zelensky once again noted.

“We need to calm down, say, 'Okay, [then give us] other security guarantees.' There are NATO members which want to be guarantors of security, which, unfortunately, cannot give us 100% NATO membership but are ready to do things that the Alliance would have to do if we were a member of the Alliance. And I think it is a normal compromise," he added.

According to Zelensky, security issues will concern constitutional amendments and changes in current Ukrainian legislation.

"I explained to all negotiating groups: when you talk about all these amendments, and they can be historic, we eventually will have to hold a referendum. The people will have to say and give an answer to certain formats of compromise. And what they will be, is a matter of our conversation and understanding between Ukraine and Russia," the President of Ukraine stressed.

