The U.S. is the second-largest investor for Kazakhstan after the Netherlands, Trend reports via the Kazakh Invest national company.

Over the past 17 years, direct investment inflows in Kazakhstan from the U.S. have exceeded $47.2 billion, making up nearly 13.5 percent of the total foreign direct investments.

Currently, 414 legal entities, branches and representative offices are operating in the country with the participation of U.S. companies. For nine months of 2021, the volume of U.S. investments amounted to $3.2 billion. Thus, the inflow of investments has doubled compared to the same period of 2020.

According to the company, four projects - in the oil and gas industry, agricultural machinery, real estate and renewable energy sources - with the participation of investors from the U.S. are at the implementation stage.

One of them is a project on building a plant for the production of sprinklers with a total investment of $50 million, implemented by the U.S. Valmont company.

Besides, the U.S. Freedom Builders company is implementing a project on building a multifunctional retail and residential complex worth $57.6 million on the territory of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation.

Another project - the construction of the first and second phases of a 48 MW wind farm worth $200 million - is being jointly implemented by the Italian ENI and the U.S. General Electric companies, added Kazakh Invest.

