By News Center

Turkey is continuing to play a mediating role between Russia and Ukraine in order to resolve the ongoing conflict peacefully, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Turkey took a new step in the process by bringing Russia and Ukraine together in Antalya for a cease-fire.

Following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on March 16, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Lviv via Poland to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, according to the report.

Cavusoglu is meeting with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts for the second time in a week.

Making a joint press statement following the historic two-hour summit, Cavusoglu said: "We have made efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and we are continuing to do so. We did our part to reduce tensions and make room for diplomacy."

He added that Turkey could host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cavusoglu emphasized that during their meeting with Lavrov, the parties exchanged views and discussed efforts to end the Ukraine crisis peacefully.

"Turkey has taken a clear stance from the very beginning. He has clearly shown his balanced, objective, right and legal stance. As a country that has good relations with both sides, we have maintained our role as an honest mediator and facilitator despite all the difficulties,” Cavusoglu stressed.

In response to the implementation of the Montreux Convention, he stated that Moscow welcomed Ankara's decision to bar four Russian ships from transiting the straits.

Emphasizing that they have been working with Russia on many difficult cases such as Syria and Libya, Cavusoglu added: "We are around the table thanks to the trust built up within the framework of these efforts."

Cavusoglu emphasized the importance of putting an end to the bloodshed and tears in Ukraine, saying that Turkey has done its part to reduce tensions and make room for diplomacy.

“The current state of affairs must be ended and the bloodshed and tears must be stopped. There is no winner in wars and no losers in peace. We will continue to increase our efforts in prioritizing diplomacy in this process. Without the trust of Russia and Ukraine, we would not have been able to carry out these efforts adequately,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Lavrov also underlined that Turkey did not join the unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia and maintained a balanced stance.

Reminding their meeting with Cavusoglu at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 10, Lavrov emphasized the importance of the bilateral relations and coordination with Turkey in a period when international relations are developing “rapidly” and “negatively”.

Lavrov praised Turkey's approach to Ukraine and said: "We have some differences of opinion regarding Ukraine. However, Turkey's balanced stance is extremely valuable to us. We approach it with great respect. We try to be as consistent as possible in response to today's needs and demands."

He underlined that Turkey exhibits a responsible attitude toward the Montreux Convention.

"We value Ankara's responsible approach to the fulfillment of the Montreux Convention," Lavrov added.

Lavrov stated that they are in constant contact with Turkey at various levels, referring to the friendship and brotherhood agreement signed between Russia and Turkey on March 16, 1921.

Cavusoglu stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on the phone soon.

In response to the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Ukraine, he stated that over 15,000 people had returned to Turkey, with some of the evacuations taking place through Russia.

