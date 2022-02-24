By Trend

Ukraine provides all citizens who are able to defend the country with weapons, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a briefing, Trend reports with reference to Ukrinform news agency.

“We are already giving weapons and will give weapons to protect our lands to everyone, who is able to defend our sovereignty,” President Zelenskyy said. “The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every citizen. Everyone who has combat experience and can defend Ukraine must immediately arrive at the corresponding weapon supply centers.”

The president stressed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs attracts its veterans to protect the country.

“To work now is also to defend the country in these difficult conditions, therefore, our future depends on each enterprise, each businessman,” Zelenskyy said.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin announced about the beginning of a special military operation in Donbas region,” Ukrinform reported. “Russia attacked Ukraine at around 4:00 (GMT+2) on February 24 and started the war.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that martial law is being introduced throughout Ukraine.

