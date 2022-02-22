By Trend

The United States is coordinating with allies and will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Moscow recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent "peacekeeping" forces there, U.S. officials said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"Tomorrow, the United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday evening.

"We can, will, and must stand united in our calls for Russia to withdraw its forces, return to the diplomatic table and work toward peace."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and told Russia's defense ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to "keep the peace," heightening tension with the West over Ukraine.

Biden administration officials said Putin's move did not trigger a broad package of sanctions that the United States and its allies have been working on if Russia invades Ukraine because Russia already had troops in the region.

Instead the White House announced separate, less severe and more targeted sanctions, in response.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order that White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said would "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called "DNR" and "LNR" regions of Ukraine," referring to the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and the "Lugansk People's Republic".

