The National Forum "Kyrgyzstan's Transition to Sustainable Energy: Barriers and Solutions" will be held on Feb. 10, 2022 under the auspices of the Cabinet of Ministers together with the Investments and Development Agency and the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The purpose of this event is to establish a close dialogue between the state and the business environment operating in the field of renewable energy sources, according to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The event will discuss the current state of the renewable energy industry, including the vision and prospects for the development of renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan, taking into account the need to ensure access to reliable energy sources and reduce the energy sector's environmental impact.

This forum opens up opportunities to promote the development of the renewable energy market by bringing together Kyrgyz and foreign market participants, representatives of relevant ministries and departments, international organizations and companies developing projects in the field of renewable energy.

