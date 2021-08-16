By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish Ministry of Health has updated its vaccination policy, Turkish media reported on August 16.

According to the new rules, people over the age of 15 and 12 with chronic disease are allowed to be vaccinated.

The vaccination period for people with positive PCR results have been reduced from three months to one month while the fourth dose of jabs will be administered 21 days after the third dose.

Moreover, the fourth dose of vaccination right has been granted to those who travel to the countries that require two doses of vaccination with the BioNTech vaccine.

