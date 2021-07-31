By Trend

Uzbekistan has started producing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine at Jurabek Laboratories Ltd. in Almalyk, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

This was announced by the head of the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health, Bakhodir Yusupaliyev.

“The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine has already been produced. It was sent to the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia for quality examination. This is a necessary procedure, it is carried out everywhere, now we are waiting for the results of the check, after which it will be possible to carry out full-fledged production in our republic,” Yusupaliyev said.

He also noted that at the first stage, the vaccine will be produced from Russian raw materials, then a full production cycle from local components will be established, for which the construction of a new laboratory has already begun.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz