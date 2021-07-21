By Trend

Iran's outgoing president Hassan Rouhani received the credentials of new Brazilian ambassador to Tehran Laudemar Gonçalves de Aguiar Neto, today on Tuesday, July 20.

Rouhani described the relations between Iran and Brazil as good and long-standing and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always intended to develop relations and cooperation with Latin American countries, including Brazil, Trend reports citing IRNA.



Referring to economic and trade relations between the two countries, he added that in recent years, despite the problems caused by the sanctions, Iran hasn't allowed the relations between the two countries to stop.



He expressed hope that during the term of the new Brazilian ambassador, the two countries will see further development and strengthening of relations.