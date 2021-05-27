By Trend

Recently, relations between Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan have seriously worsened, Trend reports citing Russian media.

Reportedly, Davtyan does not coordinate any of his decisions with Harutyunyan, taking many steps to bypass the acting minister.

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was even reported on the situation, but he does nothing to correct the situation and regulate the chain of command.

“The First Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Arshak Karapetyan, who became a kind of "gray eminence" in the ministry, has tremendous influence in the ministry. Karapetyan was appointed to this position more recently, and earlier he was an adviser to Pashinyan," the Russian media wrote.

