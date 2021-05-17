By Vafa Ismayilova

Three political parties in Armenia have called for ousting the acting prime minister and the president, the Armenian media have reported.

Armenia's Svoboda, Yerkir Tsirani, and National Security parties urged measures to remove Armenian President Armen Sargsyan and acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due to their failure to fulfill the official duties. They also called for initiating criminal prosecution against them.

Against the background of the political crisis that began in Armenia in November last year, Pashinyan and the heads of the parties represented in the parliament agreed to hold snap elections.

In early May, Nikol Pashinyan failed to get votes from Armenian MPs to get re-elected as the republican prime minister in order to hold early parliamentary elections in the country.

On May 10, at a special meeting, the deputies complied with the necessary formalities to make the dissolution of parliament legally possible. After that, President Armen Sargsyan set the date of snap elections for June 20. Pashinyan himself and his government until then continue working in the acting status.

The leader of the ruling My Step bloc, Lilit Makunts, said that Pashinyan's Civil Contract party will participate in the elections on its own and will not form blocs with other political forces.

The main political forces of Armenia have already announced that they will take part in the snap parliamentary elections. According to experts, the main competitors of My Step will be the blocs of former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan.

Demonstrations demanding Pashinyan's resignation began throughout Armenia after he signed along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in November 2020 a trilateral statement to put an end to the hostilities that began on September 27 in and around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region. In accordance with the provisions of the document, Baku regained control over a number of formerly Armenian-occupied regions, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the line of contact and the Lachin corridor. The opposition considers Pashinyan to be responsible for this outcome.

