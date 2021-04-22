By Trend

If the US recognizes the so-called "Armenian genocide", this will greatly jeopardize the future of relations between Washington and Ankara, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend.

The administration thinks that the US must make a choice between a real ally Turkey and a fictional story.

"By recognizing the fictitious "Armenian genocide", the US will lose an important ally - Turkey,” the Turkish presidential administration said. “This will also cause big damage to the relations between the two countries."

The administration also stressed that Turkey, as before, stands for the opening of archives to investigate the events of 1915.

"There was no so-called "Armenian genocide" in the history of Turkey,” the Turkish presidential administration said. “All such claims of the Armenian lobby towards Turkey are groundless."

Turkey has repeatedly called on Armenia to open historical archives to investigate the events of 1915, but the authorities of this country in every possible way reject these proposals.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the predecessor of Turkey - the Ottoman Empire committed the so-called "genocide" in 1915 against the Armenians living in Anatolia.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz