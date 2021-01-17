By Trend

Georgia will get the first part of Covid vaccine shots presumably in one month, said Tengiz Tsertsvadze, General Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The Pfizer vaccine in the amount of several tens of thousands shots will be imported to Georgia initially. Georgia will receive about half a million AstraZeneca vaccine no later than at the end of March.

According to Tengiz Tsertsvadze, risk-groups, namely, medical personnel, elderly people and the patients with chronic diseases will be vaccinated first. At least 60% of the population should be vaccinated.

The Director of Hospital of Infectious Diseases said that the epidemiological situation significantly stabilized in the country and commented about possible lifting of restrictions.

“I support lifting or easing restrictions from February 1 only if the control is stricter on acting regulations such as wearing face masks and social distancing,” Tengiz Tsertsvadze said.

