By Trend

Head of Iranian National Disaster Management Organization Esmaeil Najjar said on Saturday in a message to his Turkish counterpart that Iran is ready to send rescue and relief teams to help Turkey’s quake-stricken people, Trend reports citing IRNA.

A 6.6-Richter earth-quake hit western city of Izmir in Turkey, which killed 24 and injured 799 people.

In his message to Mehmet Güllüoglu, Esmaeil Najjar also expressed condolences to the government, and people of Turkey and prayed for quick recovery of the injured people in the quake and patience for the bereaved families.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz