By Trend

Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Abishev has been detained, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The Committee for Financial Monitoring under the Ministry of Finance confirms the fact of the Vice Minister of Health Olzhas Abishev detention. He is suspected of embezzling budget funds. Investigative actions are currently being carried out. It bears to remind that Olzhas Abishev was appointed Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2018.

