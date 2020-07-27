By Akbar Mammadov

Reports that Russia sent 300 units of military equipment to Armenia via Georgia does not reflect the truth, Irakli Chikovani, Adviser to the Georgian Prime Minister said on July 26.

Chikovani said that this false information was being circulated by media outlets of certain parties for their own propaganda.

Pointing out to Georgia’s strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, Chikovani said: “Our position is irreversible: there is no alternative to peace in the Caucasus.”

“Unfortunately, this is not the first case when certain media outlets try to distort information and, consequently, present it in a way they are interested in," he noted..

On July 24, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia commented on the information regarding the delivery of military equipment to Armenia via Georgia.

"Georgia, of course, will not have a political problem because we are fulfilling our obligations in full compliance with international law. This information is merely unverified information disseminated by the media. It will become noteworthy when it becomes the subject of discussion between our two countries,” Gakharia said.

The Georgian PM also stressed that nothing threatens the strategic partnership and fraternity between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

“It is impossible for anything to threaten these relations, which are of the highest quality. If you have seen this photograph, it depicts an ordinary truck," he added.

On July 20, Georgia's Foreign Ministry denied as misinformation reports on the transportation of military ammunition from Serbia to Armenia via Georgia are.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan summoned Serbia's Chargé d'Affaires Danica Veinovic to the Foreign Ministry on July 20 over the delivery of a large amount of military ammunition and mortar from Serbia to Armenia. Veinovic was informed that according to reliable and confirmed information, a large amount of ammunition was sent from Serbia to Armenia, including mortars and ammunition of various calibres.

The following day, Serbian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic told the “Nova.rs” portal that the weapons were exported to Armenia by a private company that had permits from four ministries (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defence and his own), as well as the country’s top civilian intelligence and security agency the BIA.