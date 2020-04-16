By Trend

The death toll from coronavirus-related illnesses and complications has climbed to 30,826 in the United States, Johns Hopkins University said, Trend reports citing TASS.

A total of 637,716 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US so far, while 52,619 people recovered.

The number of fatalities reached 10,899 in New York City.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

