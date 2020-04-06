By Trend

A total of 20 more coronavirus cases have been just reported in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Out of these cases, one case accounts for Zhambyl region, two for Mangystau region, 16 for Karaganda region and one for East Kazakhstan region.

Thus, the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan confirmed since the outbreak began in the country is 604 cases.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 219 24 1 Almaty city 116 21 Shymkent city 14 1 Akmola region 23 2 Aktobe region 11 Almaty region 10 Atyrau region 29 East Kazakhstan region 6 Zhambyl region 29 West Kazakhstan region 2 Karaganda region 48 1 Kostanay region 1 Kyzylorda region 37 Manystau region 5 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 25 Turkestan region 28 1 TOTAL 604 45 6

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has exceeded 69,500. Over 1.2 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 264,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

