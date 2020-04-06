By Trend

Iran will increase pension wages by some 15 percent, said the Head of Plan and Budget Organization of Iran Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The pension and benefits committee is expected to increase wages of retired employees by 15 percent, while the retired employees with 30-year work experience should have their pensions reach 30,8 million rials (about $904) ," said Nobakht.

"While the salary of retired public and military employees would increase by 8 million rials (about $190), the healthcare benefits for this group would also increase from 600,000 rials (about $14) to 1.4 million rials (about $33) ," he added.

"A total of 100,000 billion rials will be distributed as pension wages for different groups of retired workers," he said.

---

