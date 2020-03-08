By Trend

Iran is to open a new hospital with 137 beds in Langeroud County in Gilan Province due to the increasing spread coronavirus in the country's northern province, said a Langeroud MP.

"Coronavirus is spreading more rapidly in Gilan Province, comparing to other provinces. There should be more facilities to control and fight the disease," said Mehrdad Baouj Lahouti, Trend reports citing ILNA.

The current human sources are not sufficient for fighting the coronavirus spread in the province and the health minister should send more doctors to Gilan, he said.

There are not enough nurses and hospital staff to provide services and current forces are not able to do more since hospitals are full, added Lahouti.

"We seek to open a hospital in Langeroud County in next two weeks or 10 days. The hospital was previously expected to be inaugurated in Fajr ceremony in February," he said.

The MP said that currently there is only one hospital in the county.



"Equipment is being transferred to the new hospital called "Shahid Hosseinpour" and half of the equipment has already been installed,” he said.

