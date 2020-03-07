By Trend

Some 197 passengers arrived in Kazakhstan from South Korea, 100 people of which were quarantined, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The flights carrying 197 passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on March 5, 2020. Some 97 transit passenger were aboard the plane (23 Kyrgyzstan citizens, 37 Uzbekistan citizens, 16 Russia citizens, 18 Ukraine citizens, 2 South Korea citizens, 1 Tajikistan citizen).

Kyrgyzstan provided bus for its 21 citizens and they boarded the bus under the supervision of police officers to go to Kyrgyzstan. Overall 100 people have been quarantined including four children.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

