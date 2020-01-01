By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Director of Turkey's Entrepreneurs Association Nihat Tanri Kolo has said that his country seeks to boost ties with Iran despite sanctions, Iran's state-owned Irna news agency reported on December 30.

Kolo made the remarks during the meeting between a group of Turkish entrepreneurs and economic activists from several Turkish provinces and representatives of the Iranian state and private sectors in Iran’s north-western Zanjan province.

Addressing the meeting, Kolo noted that promoting communications with neighboring and Muslim states is a priority of Turkey.

As for the establishment of special industrial towns for Turkish investors in Zanjan, he added that talks to that effect have been held between the two sides.

In turn, Head of Zanjan Forensic Department, as well as Head of World Association of Peace and Friendship Physicians in the province Hossein Babaei, hailed the existing opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

He added that Zanjan boasts of suitable capacity in the field of health tourism.

A number of Turkish and Zanjani activists in the fields of industry, trade and handicrafts stressed the need for further improving interaction, describing it as a base for a bright future for the economic and commercial exchanges between the two sides.

Turkish-Iranian bilateral relations are evolving on the basis of the principles of non-interference in domestic affairs, mutual respect and good neighborliness. Efforts are made to further enhance the political dialogue both on bilateral and regional issues, through reciprocal visits and mechanisms such as High Level Cooperation Council and joint commissions in different sectors.

On November 17, 2019, Chairman of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board Nail Olpak said that presidents of Iran and Turkey set a goal to increase the trade volume from $9.5 billion to the level of $30 billion.

