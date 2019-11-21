By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia amounted to $859.1 million in January-October 2019. Thus, Moscow ranked first in 2019 for the volume of Tajikistan’s trade with foreign countries.

At the same time, Tajikistan's main export partners are Switzerland, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Afghanistan.

Switzerland accounts for 23.4 percent of total exports of goods, while Turkey's share is 19.6 percent, Tajikistan’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan has told local media. The Country’s non-ferrous metallurgy products, in particular, primary aluminum and cotton fiber, are mainly exported to these countries.

In total, in the above-mentioned period, the amount of exports of goods to Switzerland totaled over $224.8 million, while the amount of imports for the indicated period exceeded $7.7 million. A significant excess of exports over imports in trade with Switzerland is $217.1 million.

The volume of trade with Turkey in the reporting period amounted to more than $307.3 million. Of these, over $188 million amounted to export of goods and $119.3 million to import of various products.

The list of the main exported goods abroad includes: primary aluminum, cotton fiber, precious metals and dried fruits.

Import of goods to Tajikistan was from Russia - 30.4 percent of the total imports, Kazakhstan - 21.4 percent and China - 17.9 percent.

In January-October 2019, the amount of exports of goods amounted to $961.3 million, and imports amounted to more than $2.7 billion.

Today as a result of economic reforms carried out in the country, Tajikistan’s economy is gradually reviving. The state monopoly in the field of agriculture, production, trade and other industries has been abolished.

For example, today the share of non-governmental segment in total volume of agricultural production output amounts to over 80 percent.

Support and development of average and small businesses is one of the major component of economic reforms and one of priority activities of Tajik government. The state budget assigns means for formation and development of investment and market structures, small and average businesses.

