By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the talks in Rome confirmed the interest of their countries in enhancing bilateral cooperation, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

This meeting provides good opportunity for an exchange of views on key issues of partnership in various areas, including the activities of business communities, the report said.

Italian prime minister expressed confidence that the negotiations in Rome will contribute to enhancing bilateral cooperation, determining its priorities, the report said.

In turn, Berdimuhamedov noted that in its foreign policy, Turkmenistan pays special attention to enhancing cooperation with countries of the EU, and in particular, with Italy, adding that bilateral trade and economic ties are characterized by positive indicators.

Turkmenistan is carrying out a number of projects in the fuel and energy sector, in which Italian companies take part, Berdimuhamedov said, stressing the need to use the potential for interaction on such important issues as energy security, the creation of alternative transit corridors and transport routes on the Eurasian continent, the report said.

At the same time, it is obvious that the mutual opportunities can be used much more widely, first of all, taking into account the diversification of the Turkmen economy, the creation of high-tech facilities, the implementation of major national and international projects in the fuel and energy sector, as well as transport, agricultural, textile and tourism spheres, the Turkmen president added.

The parties also exchanged views on a number of topical issues of regional and international politics of mutual interest.

