By Trend

The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European geographical indications in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The deal will include protecting the name of products such as cava, Irish whiskey, feta and prosciutto di Parma. The agreement is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020.

---

