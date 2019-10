By Trend

The value added tax (VAT) on advocacy in Turkey has been reduced from 18 to 8 percent, Trend reports Oct. 2 referring to the newspaper Resmi Gazete.

This decision was made in accordance with the decree by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a judicial reform.

On Sept. 30 this year, the Turkish parliament adopted the “Law on Judicial Reforms.”

