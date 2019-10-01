By Trend

A meeting with trade adviser to the Austrian embassy (residence in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan) Rudolf Thaler was held at the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on Oct. 1, Trend reports referring to the Union.

During the meeting, issues of organizing a joint business forum in Ashgabat in December were discussed.

Thaler stood for the intensification of trade and economic cooperation. The agricultural industry, the use of high technologies and the creation of capacities for the processing of natural resources were named among the most promising spheres.

Chairman of the Union Alexander Dadayev stressed the dynamics of the dialogue between business circles of the two countries. The partnership in the field of animal husbandry, as well as the work of the trade office of the Union in Austria were mentioned as an example.

The plans for the implementation of joint tourism projects were discussed at the meeting. Thaler was informed about the main economic indicators of the Union and the export potential of Turkmen entrepreneurs.

Such companies as WOMA GmbH, Schoeller Bleckmann AG, Unger Stahlbau GmbH, Schrack Seconet AG, Oswelt GmbH, AME International, Landhof, Schlafhorst, Trutzschler, Uster, Strabag SE show interest in Turkmenistan. Austria is exploring local projects in the field of agricultural processing and food production.

The possibility of Austria's participation in the projects for the construction of livestock complexes in Turkmenistan, the supply of equipment for the production of meat and dairy products is being considered.

The negotiations on establishing business contacts between the Turkmen joint-stock commercial bank Rysgal and Raiffeisen Bank International, the Austrian leading corporate and investment bank are being held.

The cooperation with Austria may also relate to the establishment of joint innovative facilities in the Turkmen free economic zones, the construction of plants for the production of mineral fertilizers, petrochemical and gas chemical products.

Among the promising spheres are the establishment of high-tech manufacturing enterprises, the mining and paper industries, logistics, textile and leather production.

---

