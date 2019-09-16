By Trend

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliyev met with management and representatives of the companies of the 1st Organized Industrial Zone (OIZ) (Sincan) of the Ankara Industrial Chamber, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which cited the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, Turkish entrepreneurs were presented with a presentation on investment opportunities and the climate in the Kyrgyz Republic, including the conditions for doing business, as well as macroeconomic indicators and foreign trade turnover in Kyrgyzstan, the membership of the Kyrgyz Republic in the EAEU and the status of VSP+, received from the European Union.

Ambassador Omuraliyev also drew attention to the priority sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, such as agriculture, light industry, hydropower, mining, information technology and tourism.

Representatives of the Sincan OIZ companies were able to ask questions to the Kyrgyz ambassador on the issues of interest. In particular, the questions concerned the right of private ownership of land, development of mineral deposits, etc.

Within the framework of the event and at the initiative of the host party, Kubanychbek Omuraliyev also visited the enterprises of this OIZ, producing agricultural and construction equipment.

The 1st Organized Industrial Zone of Ankara Chamber of Commerce (hereinafter Sincan OIZ) was founded in 1978 and is one of the 5 largest organized industrial zones of Turkey. Production in the OIZ started in 1990.

Sincan OIZ mainly produces machinery, defense industry, metalworking, electricity and electronics, aluminum processing, textile and chemical industry, etc.

Currently, there are 270 plants and factories operating in OIZ, and it is planned to increase it up to 335.

