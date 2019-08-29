By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country may buy Russian-made Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets instead of US-made F-35 fighters, CNN Turk reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Why not? We did not come here [to the MAKS aerospace show near Moscow - TASS] for nothing," Erdogan said when asked whether Turkey was considering Russian-made fighter jets as an alternative to US-made aircraft.

The Turkish president added that the decision would be made after he learns the final US word on Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

The head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told reporters on the sidelines of the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon on Wednesday that Moscow and Ankara were in talks on the delivery of Russian electronic warfare systems, as well as the Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets. According to Shugayev, Ankara is interested in purchasing Russian aircraft in light of Turkey’s suspension from the F-35 program.

On Tuesday, the Turkish president inspected Russia’s fifth generation fighter jet Sukhoi Su-57 at MAKS.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz