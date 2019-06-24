By Trend

Tehran Stock Exchange has run its third initial public offering during the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019).

Tehran Stock Exchange has offered trading shares of Seamorgh company on Sunday, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Seamorgh company has offered 10 percent of its shares at the Tehran Stock Exchange secondary market. The applicant had the option to buy 400 shares that worth about $157,142 in the market.

The company is largest poultry farm complex in Iran and Middle East that produces eggs, one day old chickens and poultry feed, was established in 1974. Agriculture Bank of Iran is the major shareholder of the company.

"Considering the increase of production and exports to neighbor countries , the company's policy is to expand and increase exports. The company has produced some 47,000 tons of eggs in past nine months of the last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018)," said the company's financial manager.

