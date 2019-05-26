By Trend

Iranian parliamentarians on Sunday reelected Ali Larijani as the speaker of the parliament for the 12th consecutive year, Trend reports citing Tasnim.

During an open session of the parliament on Sunday morning, the lawmakers voted to choose members of the legislature’s presiding board.

Larijani, the long-standing head of the parliament, remained in the post by garnering 155 out of 274 votes.

Mohammad Reza Aref, a reformist figure, and Mohammad Javad Abtahi, a conservative politician, also ran for the post but could not win more than 105 and 9 votes respectively.

The Iranian parliament currently has 290 representatives, changed from the previous 272 seats since the February 18, 2000 election. The last parliamentary polls were held on February 26, 2016.

The lawmakers take the seats for a four-year term.

The Zoroastrians and Jews each elect one representative in the parliament, Assyrian and Chaldean Christians jointly elect one representative, and Armenian Christians in the north and the south are each represented by one lawmaker.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz