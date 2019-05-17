By Trend

Italy’s Eni and Algeria’s Sonatrach have signed agreements to renew the gas supply contract to import Algerian gas into Italy until 2027 (plus two further optional years) also defining the transportation arrangements through the pipeline crossing the Mediterranean Sea, Trend reports citing Eni.

These agreements follow in the steps of a partnership on gas supply and transportation that was established more than 40 years ago, encompassing major pipeline projects and many decades of successful supply to Italy, reads the message from the Italian company.

"I am particularly pleased with the renewal of the gas supply contract and the level of the strategic partnership with Sonatrach which spans from the exploration and production sector, to gas marketing and transportation, to renewables,” Eni's Ceo Claudio Descalzi said.

The agreement covers almost 15 percent of the gas imported into Italy, said the company.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz