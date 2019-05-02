By Trend

The exact date of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Turkey is unknown, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“The Turkish authorities invited the US president to Turkey,” Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media. “Presently, the negotiations are underway to prepare the visit.”

He added that the bilateral relations between countries and a number of other issues are expected to be discussed during the visit.

Several Turkish media outlets have recently reported that President Trump may soon visit Turkey.

Earlier, spokesman for the Turkish president Ibrahim Kalin said that Ankara hopes that US President Donald Trump will visit Turkey.

“Ankara has repeatedly stated its readiness to receive President Trump,” Kalin added. “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally invited him to visit the country.”

