By Trend

Turkey’s income from taxation of vehicles and from the fees for the use of roads and bridges in March 2019 amounted to 156.7 million Turkish liras, the Turkish General Directorate of Highways told Trend May 1.

The General Directorate stressed that the income from the use of road bridges in March 2019 exceeded 37.2 million Turkish liras, and the income from the fees for the use of roads exceeded 119.5 million Turkish liras.

"A total of over 36.975 million vehicles proceeded along the roads and bridges in March 2019,” the General Directorate said.

The General Directorate emphasized that Turkey’s income from the taxation of vehicles and from the fees for the use of roads and bridges amounted to 450.5 million Turkish liras in January-March 2019.

(1 USD = 5.9671 TL on May 1)

---

