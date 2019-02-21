By Trend
In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's exports to surrounding countries amounted to $20.4 billion, Trend reports referring to the country's Trade Promotion Organization's report.
Iran's imports from these countries during the 10 months period amounted to $9.33 billion.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Value of Iran's exports in the 10 months period
(million USD)
|
Value of Iran's imports in the 10 months period
(million USD)
|
Difference in exports compared to the same period of previous Iranian year (%)
|
Difference in imports compared to the same period of previous Iranian year (%)
|
Trade turnover
|
Trade balance
|
1
|
UAE
|
5,313
|
5,456
|
2
|
-32
|
10,768
|
-143
|
2
|
Iraq
|
7,515
|
51
|
45
|
-30
|
7,566
|
7,463
|
3
|
Turkey
|
2,026
|
2,038
|
21
|
-24
|
4,064
|
-13
|
4
|
Afghanistan
|
2,533
|
9
|
12
|
-48
|
2,542
|
2,523
|
5
|
Russia
|
219
|
1,036
|
9
|
75
|
1,255
|
-816
|
6
|
Pakistan
|
1,019
|
236
|
41
|
-31
|
1,254
|
783
|
7
|
Oman
|
639
|
403
|
53
|
164
|
1,042
|
235
|
8
|
Azerbaijan
|
340
|
17
|
37
|
-9
|
358
|
323
|
9
|
Turkmenistan
|
334
|
8
|
-7
|
-17
|
324
|
326
|
10
|
Kuwait
|
214
|
11
|
9
|
-58
|
225
|
202
|
11
|
Qatar
|
195
|
7
|
7
|
-67
|
202
|
188
|
12
|
Kazakhstan
|
112
|
67
|
-15
|
54
|
179
|
45
|
Total of 12 countries
|
20,459
|
9,339
|
22
|
-22
|
29,952
|
11,229
