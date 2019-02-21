By Trend

In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's exports to surrounding countries amounted to $20.4 billion, Trend reports referring to the country's Trade Promotion Organization's report.

Iran's imports from these countries during the 10 months period amounted to $9.33 billion.

Rank Country Value of Iran's exports in the 10 months period (million USD) Value of Iran's imports in the 10 months period (million USD) Difference in exports compared to the same period of previous Iranian year (%) Difference in imports compared to the same period of previous Iranian year (%) Trade turnover Trade balance 1 UAE 5,313 5,456 2 -32 10,768 -143 2 Iraq 7,515 51 45 -30 7,566 7,463 3 Turkey 2,026 2,038 21 -24 4,064 -13 4 Afghanistan 2,533 9 12 -48 2,542 2,523 5 Russia 219 1,036 9 75 1,255 -816 6 Pakistan 1,019 236 41 -31 1,254 783 7 Oman 639 403 53 164 1,042 235 8 Azerbaijan 340 17 37 -9 358 323 9 Turkmenistan 334 8 -7 -17 324 326 10 Kuwait 214 11 9 -58 225 202 11 Qatar 195 7 7 -67 202 188 12 Kazakhstan 112 67 -15 54 179 45 Total of 12 countries 20,459 9,339 22 -22 29,952 11,229

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz