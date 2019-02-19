By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian public is shocked by Pashinyan’s decision to send his people to Syria. Armenian officials bring strange arguments, which state that as though 83 representatives from Armenia will establish peace in Syria. Some patriotic experts say that Armenia is still late, and if the deployment of troops took place earlier, the Syrian conflict would have ended long ago.

Most sensible Armenians understand that the presence of country’s troops on Syrian territory is meaningless and inappropriate, and the operation was carried out only under pressure from Moscow and in order to prove their loyalty to Russia.

Armenian authorities give amusing explanations about the motives for sending a humanitarian mission to Syria. Allegedly, on the one hand, this step is caused by the desire to support the solution of the humanitarian problems of the Armenian community in Syria, on the other hand, from a geopolitical point of view.

During the Syrian crisis, Armenia is directly switching to the Russian side. The U.S. State Department has already made a rather tough, critical statement about this. By this step, Armenia has already been drawn into a very complicated history without any significant arguments from the point of view of Armenia’s interests.

The reasons for sending troops to Syria lie within Armenia - in the steps and motivation of the authorities. After the April revolution, despite the statements of Nikol Pashinyan that the foreign policy vector of Armenia had not changed, Russian authorities do not trust in the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Having come to power, Pashinyan immediately realized that the formula for maintaining power in Armenia passes through the Kremlin. He understood and began to serve Russian interests with even more selflessness than it was done before.

However, the Russian expert community is not particularly optimistic about the state of Armenia after the velvet revolution. First of all, it concerns the economy.

Alexey Martynov, Director of the ‘International Institute of the Newest States’, said the statements by PM Pashinyan about the "economic revolution" will scare business and investors.

He considers, in a revolutionary way there can be no positive changes either in politics or in the economy, adding that the economy must develop gradually, any dramatic revolutionary change will have bad consequences.

Martynov underlined that being the prime minister, Pashinyan should make any such statement with extreme caution.

Speaking about Pashinyan’s words that the economy should rid the oligarchs of the previous government, the Russian expert said such statements are made by “street speakers” and they are populist in nature.

Martynov also stressed that although velvet revolution happened in Armenia, nothing has changed, people's lives have not changed, but the revolution was the only result.

So, the expert came to the conclusion that new authorities have no new programs and new ideas. And Armenian society should listen to the words of an expert from ‘‘ally’’ country.

