Turkmenistan Airlines (Tukmenhowayollary), the flag carrier of its country, has commissioned Lufthansa Consulting to help them to raise their performance in terms of the Third Country Operators (TCO) EU Safety Authorizations for foreign air operators – EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) TCO, Trend reports via PRNewswire.

The airline recently experienced difficulties in satisfying relevant EASA requirements and is taking matters in this regard very seriously. The operator is aware of the need for immediate action and has therefore decided to cooperate with the German aviation experts to review the existing situation and develop a corrective action plan.

Lufthansa Consulting has extensive experience and competence in the aviation industry, not least with the issues of flight safety. In this project, the consultants will evaluate the current status within the airline towards EASA requirements.

Furthermore, they will develop an overall customized and effective action scheme in line with the analyzed EASA TCO requirements and findings.

Turkmenistan Airlines is the flag carrier of Turkmenistan, headquartered in the country's capital Ashgabat. It operates domestic and international passenger and cargo services mainly from its hub at Ashgabat International Airport.

The airline transports more than 5,000 passengers daily within the country and nearly three million passengers annually on the international and domestic routes together. The fleet consists of modern Western aircraft (such as Boeing 737, 757, 777) and a cargo fleet of IL 76.

Early in February, EASA suspended the flights of Turkmenistan Airlines to the EU pending confirmation of compliance with international flight safety standards.

Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan Airlines carry out regular flights to the airports of Moscow, London, Frankfurt, Birmingham, Bangkok, Delhi, Dubai, Amritsar, Minsk, Almaty, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Kiev, Istanbul, Beijing.

The modernization of the air fleet will allow launching flights from Ashgabat to Jeddah, Medina (Saudi Arabia), Cochin, Ahmedabad (India), Samara (Russia), Hanoi (Vietnam), Vienna (Austria), Sofia (Bulgaria), Budapest (Hungary), Manama (Bahrain), New York (US), Toronto (Canada) till 2020.

The flights are planned to be launched to Madrid (Spain), Jakarta (Indonesia), Muscat (Oman), Kuwait (Kuwait), Singapore (Singapore), Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Cairo (Egypt) in 2021-2030.

