13 December 2018 15:38 (UTC+04:00)
159
By Trend
Georgia’s external trade grew by 18.6% this year and reached $11.32 billion in January-November 2018, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Trend reports referring to Agenda.ge.
This year the value of Georgia’s exports increased by 24% to $3.03 billion, while the value of imports also increased 16.8% to $8.29 billion with respect to January-November 2017, said Geostat.
Georgia’s trade deficit equalled $5.25 billion this year, which was a 46.4% share of the country's total trade turnover.
Trade deficit is an economic measure of the negative balance of trade in which a country's imports exceed its exports.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz