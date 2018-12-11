By Trend

In October 2018, 2,940,381 out of 3,755,467 tourists who visited Turkey arrived in the country via air transport, which accounts for 78.30 percent of the total tourists arriving in the country, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend on Dec. 10.

"In October 2018, 121,679 tourists arrived in Turkey by sea, which is 3.24 percent of their total number," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the remaining 693,407 tourists arrived in Turkey by road and rail transport.

In October 2018, 1,356,263 tourists arrived in Antalya by air. In Istanbul this figure stood at 1,226,737.

During the 10 months of 2018, 11,977,414 tourists arrived via air transport in Antalya and 11,309,545 arrived in Istanbul.

In January-October 2018, 35,571,419 tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.43 percent more than in January-October 2017.

The ministry said that in October 2018, 1,359,212 tourists visited Antalya, while Istanbul's visitors amounted to 1,230,070 tourists.

In January-October 2018, Antalya and Istanbul were visited by 12,008,939 and 11,340,081 tourists, respectively, the ministry added.

