By Trend

Russia’s Altaivagon will supply 200 railway cars to Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported, citing the press service of Russia's Altai authorities.

"In November, Altaivagon manufactured 40 railway cars under a contract with the Uzbek logistics company Cotton Logistics Company AG. This is the first batch produced at the Altai enterprise for partners from Uzbekistan. In total, Altaivagon will manufacture 200 covered cars in accordance with an agreement signed at the Russia-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum, held in Tashkent in October," the press service noted.

The first batch will be shipped to Uzbekistan in the near future. In December, Altaivagon will manufacture a second batch of 60 cars.

Altai cars will be the first cars of a private park, assigned to the railway of Uzbekistan. Prior to that, the entire railway car park was owned by the state enterprise Uzbekistan Railways, which controls the country's railways.

"The railway operators in Uzbekistan have a great interest in creating their own car parks. According to the representative of the Uzbek side, there is a great need for covered cars, platforms, hoppers," the Altai Territory Administration for Industry and Energy said.

It was earlier reported that the Novocherkassk Electric Locomotive Plant (NELP), a division of Transmashholding, supplied the Uzbekistan Railways with two Yermak 3ES5K electric locomotives with axial thrust control.

