By Trend

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has expressed concerns over the EU failure to operate the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on trades with Iran.

“Three European countries of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (aka nuclear deal) must fulfill their obligations and speed up the creation of this mechanism [SPV],” Trend reporter quoted Ghasemi as saying during a press conference Nov. 19.

The European Union has proposed to create a financial mechanism by Nov. 5 to aid Iran’s transactions for its gas and oil exports to avoid the re-imposed US sanctions. However, reportedly, the new plan has faced setbacks and disagreement among the European countries.

“Unfortunately, for some reasons the progress has been slowed down and we expect the three European countries in 1+4, who demand the JCPOA to continue, to stay committed to their obligations that were made after the US pulled out of the deal,” Ghasemi added.

“If necessary, we will not depend on Europe and use all of our strength,” Ghasemi said referring to the EU delay in running the SPV for financial transactions with Iran.

“We had hoped to get this system in a short time – in practice we have not witnessed Europeans work in a proper pace,” he added. “If we reach an undesirable point where remaining in the JPCOA or any other commitment causes loss, we would defiantly decide to avoid damages.”

Ghasemi also ruled out the rumors of Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s resignation.

Zarif is to host foreign delegates and continues his work, and these rumors are calculated and aim to weaken the foreign minister, he said.

The British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is to visit Iran for the first time on Monday.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz