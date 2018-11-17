By Trend

As a result of improving the investment climate and creating necessary conditions, the share of industry in the gross regional product of Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Republic increased from 36 to 41 percent, the press service of the Uzbek president said referring to the meeting chaired by the Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the city of Nukus, Karakalpakstan.

According to the information, due to measures taken to fully support artisans, their number increased from 460 at the beginning of the year to 1,480.

The head of the state gave instructions on creating even more jobs, organizing new and expanding existing enterprises.

In 2019-2020, it is planned to implement 1,018 investment projects for development of industry, services and agriculture. For these purposes, it is planned to allocate 11 trillion soums, including $895 million of foreign direct investment.

(8271.27 UZS = 1 USD on Nov. 17)

