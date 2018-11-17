By Trend

An Iranian official has dismissed the report by Reuters that said the Islamic Republic has agreed with Iraq to trade gas and energy supplies for food.

"Iraqis have suggested to pay for gas in Dinar," ISNA reported quoting Spokesperson for Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union Hamid Hosseini, as he called the Reuters report a lie.

Reuters published the news quoting two Iraqi officials claiming the agreement between two countries to exchange food items for gas.

"This news is not true and is propaganda. Iraq has announced that it’s ready to pay for the gas in Dinar," Hosseini said, adding that Iraqi ports aren't capable of supplying food items to Iran.

"Iraq itself is a major food importer from Iran," said Hosseini.

The US has granted Iraq a waiver to import Iranian gas and energy supplies as well as food items but the exemption will last only 45 days.

According to Reuters, the Iraqi official stated that Iraq seeks to extend the deadline where in exchange for gas, Iraq is to "pay food and humanitarian items to Iran".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz