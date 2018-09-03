By Kamila Aliyeva

Russia will export the planned volume of oil to Uzbekistan by the end of 2018 despite the problems associated with the throughput of the transportation system, said Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Odil Temirov, Uzbek media outlets reported.

“We have already imported 700,000 tons of oil and oil products. We adhere to the plan for the import of oil raw materials. Until the end of the year we have the tasks that we set, they will be fulfilled,” he said.

Earlier, former Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Kirill Molodtsov informed that Gazprom Neft is exploring the possibility of supplying up to one million tons of oil to Uzbekistan next year, but everything will depend on the throughput of the transportation system.

A discussion of an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of oil to Uzbekistan is also at the final stage.

According to the Russian Central Dispatch Office of the Fuel and Energy Complex, in 2017, Russian oil exports to Uzbekistan amounted to 68,200 tons, in January-April 2018 – 36,000 tons.

In 2017, the export of Russian oil to Uzbekistan amounted to 68,200 tonnes. In particular, in November, 30,000 tons of oil was sent to Uzbekistan, while in December the figure increased making 38,200 tons.

In April 2017, during the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Moscow, a bilateral memorandum on the delivery of 500,000 tonnes of Russian oil to Uzbekistan was signed.

On November 20, 2017, Kazakh company Kaztransoil began shipping Russian oil to Uzbekistan. Oil is pumped via the KazTransOil pipeline system en route Omsk-Pavlodar-Shymkent-Shagyr oil loading point, from where it is poured into railway tanks and then transported by rail to Uzbekistan.

In Uzbekistan, gasoline production decreased by 26.2 percent, diesel fuel - by 8.3 percent, while imports of hydrocarbons increased 1.3 times in 2010-2016.

In late April 2017, Uzbekistan started construction of a new refinery in Zafarobod district of the country’s Jizzakh region, which is expected to operate using the crude imported from Kazakhstan and Russia.

The refinery has design capacity of processing of five million tons of oil per year, production of 3.7 million tons of car fuel, over 700,000 tonnes of aviation fuel and 300,000 tonnes of associated oil products.

