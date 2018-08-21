By Trend

The earthquakes annually cause damage to the economy of Uzbekistan in the amount of up to $2 billion, as it was revealed during a five-day seminar on the preservation of cultural heritage and sustainable tourism in Uzbekistan, which was held in Bukhara by the State Committee for Tourism Development and the World Bank, the Uzbek media reported.

At the same time, natural disasters, including floods and mudflows, destroy not only the economy, but also the cultural heritage of the country.

Currently, there are more than 20 historical cities, 4 of which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, and more than 7,600 cultural heritage sites in the country.

The seminar was held in order to assist the government in introducing the concept of management of risks of natural disasters into the system of protection of these cultural monuments.

The seminar was attended by representatives of the ministries of culture, construction, emergency situations, Academy of Sciences, local administrations, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “Hunarmand” Association.

