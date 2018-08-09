By Trend

Trading in a pair of tenge / US dollar closed at 354.50 at the end of the morning session on the Kazakhstan stock exchange on August 9, Kazakh media reported.

The national currency of Kazakhstan has weakened by 6.3 tenge.

The number of transactions amounted to 289. The weighted average rate of tenge was 353.53.

The price for the sale of the US dollar starts from 354.2 tenge in exchange offices as of 11:12 (local time). The purchase rate of the foreign currency has reached the level of 355 - 356 tenge.

