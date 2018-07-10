By Trend

President Recep Tayip Erdogan on Monday named the ministers in new Turkish Cabinet, first to be functioning under the presidential form of government, Sputnik news reported.

The post of prime minister in the new cabinet has been abolished following the transition to the presidential system.

According to Erdogan, Fuat Oktay, the former head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), will be Turkey's only Vice President.

Mevlut Cavusoglu retains post of foreign minister in new Turkish government, while former Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Hulusi Akar will serve as the country's Defense Minister.

Erdogan also appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as Treasury and Finance Minister.

Earlier, Erdogan swore an oath of office in the Turkish parliament in the presence the government members and lawmakers after a recent re-election for a new five-year term.

---

